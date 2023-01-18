Yang Ming Invests in More Scrubbers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pipework for a scrubber system. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Top 10 carrier Yang Ming has decided to invest in more scrubbers.

The Taiwanese player's board members have voted to fit units to a further three of its owned 8,626 TEU capacity box ships, sector specialists Alphaliner said in its latest weekly report.

Yang Ming's five other owned vessels are already fitted with scrubbers.

Yang Ming operates a total of 32 scrubber equipped vessels, making it the eighth largest operator of ships with EGCS systems, according to data from Alphaliner.

The move follows an excellent year for owners of scrubber equipped tonnage, with data from Ship & Bunker showing the daily premium for VLSFO over HSFO more then doubled in 2022 to $240/mt.