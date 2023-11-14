ZeroNorth Consolidates Bunker Services Into Six Core Products

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ZeroNorth is one of a growing range of companies offering digitalised services to the shipping and bunkering industries. File Image / Pixabay

Marine technology company ZeroNorth is consolidating all of its marine fuels offerings into six core products under the ZeroNorth Bunker brand after a series of acquisitions in recent years.

The firm currently has 13 existing product offerings in the marine fuels space, and will consolidate them into the following six core products: bunker planning, bunker procurement, bunker supply, bunker trading, bunker pricing and e-BDN solutions.

ZeroNorth acquired bunker procurement platform ClearLynx in January 2022 and went on to rebrand it as ZeroNorth Bunker.

The firm went on to acquire another platform, Prosmar Bunkering, in November 2022, and kept that company operating as a standalone business at first.

It then acquired bunker supplier software firm BTS Pte Ltd in February of this year.

"By optimising the bunkering process, ZeroNorth Bunker turns millions of live data points into actionable recommendations," the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"More robust insights will be generated for customers through this integrated approach, as more data is being interpreted which will in time enable the data flywheel effect, delivering a positive feedback loop.

"The platform will be able to deliver deeper, more granular insights into bunker optimisation, reducing fuel consumption and associated costs and emissions for customers, driving benefit for both profit and planet."