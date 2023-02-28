IE WEEK: ZeroNorth's Kenneth Juhls to Chair IBIA's Digitalisation Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Juhls is managing director of ZeroNorth Bunker. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Bunker industry body IBIA is setting up a working group addressing how the industry can cope with the challenges of digitalisation.

The organisation is currently in the process of setting up the working group, with Kenneth Juhls of ZeroNorth chairing it, IBIA Director Unni Einemo said at IBIA's annual dinner on Monday at the start of the IE Week set of energy industry events in London.

Juhls is managing director of ZeroNorth Bunker, the marine fuels procurement platform arm of ZeroNorth. ZeroNorth Bunker was previously known as ClearLynx, the platform ZeroNorth acquired in January 2022.

The bunker industry is gradually easing into using digital systems for its paperwork as a means of improving customer service and transparency while reducing work for barge crews and cutting the potential for disputes.

The process is in large part being spearheaded by the authorities in Singapore, where digitalised paperwork is expected to become mandatory within a few years, but large marine fuel firms elsewhere in the world are also starting to roll out digital systems voluntarily.