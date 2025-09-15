Maersk Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship Fleet Expands to 16

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk aims to deploy 19 dual-fuel boxships by year-end. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk has added another dual-fuel methanol ship to its fleet, taking the methanol-fuelled fleet count to 16.

The 17,480 TEU ship, Bangkok Mærsk, will join the firm's east-west network, Maersk said in a recent LinkedIn post.

With this delivery, Maersk is moving closer to its target to deploy 19 dual-fuel methanol boxship by the end of this year.

Maersk has been one of the early movers in adopting methanol as a marine fuel, but more recently it has hedged its bets with LNG-fuelled boxship orders, signalling a diversified approach to its decarbonisation strategy.

The Bangkok Mærsk is scheduled to depart from Yantian today for Tanjung Pelepas. It remains unclear whether the vessel will take on methanol bunkers during the voyage.