Amazon Among Backers of New 'Zero-Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amazon is a significant user of the global shipping industry. File Image / Pixabay

Online retail giant Amazon is among the backers of a new group of shipping users seeking to force the acceleration of the industry's decarbonisation.

Amazon, Patagonia and Tchibo have jointly founded the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA), an initiative of Cargo Owners for Zero-Emissions Vessels coordinated by the Aspen Institute, the organisations said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The organisation will seek to unite users of shipping to guarantee demand for zero-emission vessels.

ZEMBA plans to issue a request for proposal later this year to forward procure shipping services running on at least a near-net-zero basis, with a view to delivery in 2025 or 2026.

"Shipping lines, in partnership with their fuel suppliers, are encouraged to prepare to participate in the RfP and seize the opportunity to lead, innovate, and shape the future of the maritime shipping industry," the organisation said in the statement.

"As ZEMBA membership grows in the coming years, ZEMBA plans to run similar tenders with larger volumes of demand until zero-emission shipping becomes mainstream in the industry."