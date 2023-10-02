Shipergy Hires Head of Credit and Compliance From Delta Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chris Morgan has joined Shipergy as head of credit and compliance as of this week. Image Credit: Chris Morgan / LinkedIn

Marine fuel procurement firm Shipergy has hired its first head of credit and compliance.

Chris Morgan has joined the company as head of credit and compliance as of this week, he told Ship & Bunker on Monday. He remains based in Rotterdam.

Morgan was previously global head of credit at Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading in Rotterdam from December 2020 to this month. He had earlier worked for companies including GP Global, Cockett Group, Monjasa, Peninsula and World Fuel Services.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be making this move," Morgan told Ship & Bunker.

"Shipergy is the sort of opportunity you only get once in your career and I'm honored that they chose me to head up their credit and compliance function.

"It's going to be a very different challenge to what I'm used to, but I can't wait to get started and to bring to bear all I've learned in my career so far to help continue Shipergy's success story."

Shipergy formally launched in June 2022, starting by covering the bunker requirements of the Signal Maritime pools before rolling out the service to third parties. The company completed 457 bunker stems in its first year of operation.