IMO Examines Role of JIT Ship Operation as Part of Emissions Reduction Strategy

The meeting was held at IMO Headquarters on June 29, 2018. Image Credit: IMO

The IMO, as part of its Global maritime energy efficiency partnerships (GloMEEP) project, has recently led a roundtable meeting to examine the role Just-In-Time (JIT) ship operations can play as part of reducing ship emissions.

"When arriving at a destination port, ships can remain anchored for many hours or days until getting a berth. During this time, fuel is still being used – which can have a significant impact on port air quality," IMO explains.

"Could Just-In-Time (JIT) ship operation be part of the solution to reducing ship emissions?"

JIT operations involve adjusting the speed of a vessel, slowing down and saving fuel where appropriate, so it does not arrive unnecessarily early.

IMO says it is not currently a common industry practise.

The Shipping industry has pledged to cut GHG emissions from Shipping at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008.