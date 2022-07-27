VPS Sets Out Role in GCMD Biofuel Bunker Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As well as testing for ISO 8217 parameters, VPS advises FAME blends are tested against ISO 14214 specifications as well. File Image / Pixabay

Testing firm VPS has set out what its role will be in the global biofuel trials announced by Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) this week.

VPS is one of 18 firms involved in a consortium led by the GCMD investigating how to set up a global biofuel bunker supply chain.

VPS will use its experience of bunker fuel testing to gauge the quality of the fuels used in the trials, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Whereas the tested biofuels show fuel quality characteristics to be generally of good standard so far, the challenges with biofuels are many," the company said.

"One of the key challenges is poor oxidation stability which causes the biofuel to biodegrade over time, potentially causing sludging of engines, fuel injectors and filters.

"The susceptibility of biofuels to oxidise, with on spec fuels degrading in quality with time, is magnified with improper storage and handling.

"VPS has seen real differences in the performance of marine biofuels relating to this important characteristic, which can be measured by testing specific parameters."

The firm has identified the following parameters to pay close attention to when assessing biofuel bunker quality:

Oxidation stability - to measure stability of the fuel

FAME content – since most biofuels being used are blends, accurate measurement of

the bio-component (e.g. FAME) is critically important Microbial growth and water content - to assess long term storage & instability

Cold-flow properties

Lubricity

Corrosion of components

Impact on energy value - due to presence of FAME

As well as testing for ISO 8217 parameters, VPS advises FAME blends are tested against ISO 14214 specifications as well.