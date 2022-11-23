Quadrise Targets Net Zero Emission Emulsion Fuel by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company announced the target in its first sustainability report on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

Emuslon fuels firm Quadrise is seeking to develop a net zero GHG emission fuel by the end of the decade.

The company announced the target in its first sustainability report, published on the company's website on Wednesday.

"Quadrise aims to develop a commercially-competitive net-zero fuel, 'bioMSAR Zero', to be ready for launch by 2030," the company said in the report.

"This will involve the replacement of the hydrocarbon element of our fuels with a zero-carbon or even a carbon-negative substitute."

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.

Earlier this year Quadrise agreed to set up proof-of-concept tests of its MSAR and bioMSAR fuels with container line MSC. In September the firm said it was working with biofuel specialist Vertoro to use a crude sugar oil product in its bioMSAR fuel.

"Our joint development with Vertoro BV will progress one credible pathway towards this goal, combining our bioMSAR™ technology with Vertoro's patented process to extract crude sugar oils using sustainable biomass and lignins," Quadrise said in the report on Wednesday.

"This has the potential to disrupt the liquid fuel industry with a clean, stable, safe and cost effective liquid fuel without capital intensive upgrades."