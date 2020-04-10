Downturn Boosts Bunker Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Interest

by Martyn Lasek, Managing Director, Ship & Bunker
Friday April 10, 2020

The dire economic outlook for oil and shipping looks to have boosted interest in mergers and acquisitions opportunities within the bunker industry.

Two separate bunker players have told Ship & Bunker they are actively looking to make acquisitions, and at least one unrelated company is understood to be close to a deal to sell up.

"These are difficult times so for those that can, it's a good time to buy," a business development manager with an Americas-based bunker company told Ship & Bunker.

While not all shipping sectors have been affected by measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ship & Bunker last month assessed that short-term marine fuel demand has dropped around 8% while veteran marine fuels consultant Robin Meech sees global bunker demand for 2020 as a whole down 7% vs 2019.

With EIA this week lowering its 2020 oil price forecast over 20% from the outlook last month, and Thursday's historic production cut failing to lift prices, bunker prices also look set to be depressed at multi-year lows for some time.

"We are at the beginning of what looks like it will be a very difficult time for the industry, so it really is no surprise that some people are now looking to exit the market gracefully while they still can," the source said.

