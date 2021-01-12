Second Senior Executive Leaves Bunker Supplier TFG Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A second senior executive has left bunker supplier TFG Marine after the departure of its CEO last year, according to maritime news provider ShippingWatch.

Mikkel Jacobsen, the firm's co-head of bunkering, is leaving the company to move to Dubai, ShippingWatch reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Jacobsen declined to comment on the report when contacted by Ship & Bunker on Tuesday, and a spokeswoman for TFG Marine was not immediately available for comment.

Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean joined forces to launch TFG Marine last year.

Former World Fuel Services executive Anders Grønborg joined the company as CEO in April, but the firm announced his departure just three months later.

In December the company said it had increased its bunker sales to 540,000 mt/month, and would look to add bunker operations in the US Gulf, the Mediterranean, South Africa, the Middle East, China and South Korea in 2021.