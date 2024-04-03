Bridge: New Bunkering App Goes Live

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Peart Group first showcased Bridge during IE Week in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bridge, a new bunkering app from The Peart Group aiming to digitalize bunker transactions, has now gone live.

“There has already been good take up and registration from buyers and suppliers who have started to download and use the app,” Aidan Jackson, Director, Branding & Marketing Communications, told Ship & Bunker.

Since the group first showcased Bridge in February during IE Week in London, the group held similar events for buyers and suppliers during March in Dubai and Singapore.

Bridge promises marine fuels buyers and suppliers a way to “connect, chat and fix their bunkers simply and securely.”

“We have started with the transaction itself, helping users to connect, chat and fix, and of course there are many more features rolling out in future phases,”, said Roger Peart, Chairman of the Peart Group.

Bridge can now be downloaded by visiting the website at www.thebunkerbridge.com, from the Apple App Store, or for Android via the Google Play store.