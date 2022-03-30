Last Chance to Take Part in IBIA/BIMCO Bunker Licensing Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Thursday is the last chance to send your feedback to IBIA and BIMCO on bunker supplier licensing and MFMs. File Image / Pixabay

The joint survey being conducted by industry bodies IBIA and BIMCO on bunker licensing schemes and mass flow meter mandates closes on Thursday.

The two groups announced the survey last month, agreeing to promote the survey to their memberships and the wider maritime community. The survey is seeking to determine whether the industry believes bunker supplier licensing and compulsory mass flow meters, which are both used in Singapore, should be applied more widely at ports around the world.

The survey is online, takes about 7-10 minutes to complete, and all responses will be treated as confidential. To view and respond to the survey, click here.