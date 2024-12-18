Orion Bunkers Mark 20th Anniversary as Physical Supplier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orion Bunkers is celebrating the completion of 20 years as a physical bunker supplier. Image Credit: Orion Bunkers DMCC

Orion Bunkers is celebrating the completion of 20 years as a physical bunker supplier, Zishan Arshad, Director, has told Ship & Bunker.

The company is known for its physical supply in the Pakistan bunkering market, where it operates four barges supplying both VLSFO and LSMGO at Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.

First established in 2004 as Orion Bunkers LLC, in 2016 the firm rebranded as Orion Bunkers Limited.

Then as part of efforts to garner better exposure and target new customers, in 2022 the firm moved its principal entity to Dubai and established a new entity, Orion Bunkers DMCC.

“As we mark our 20th anniversary, we want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of our many customers from the last two decades. This milestone would not have been possible without their support and trust in us over the years,” Arshad told Ship & Bunker.

“For two decades, we have provided them with the best products and services, and we are proud to have built lasting relationships within our community. Their loyalty has been the foundation of our success, and we are excited to continue serving them for many more years to come.

“Here's to many more years of success together!”