COSCO Shipping Goes for More Scrubber Retrofits

COSCO Shipping box ship. Image Credit: COSCO Shipping

Valmet today has announced it will supply open-loop scrubbers for ten container vessels of COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd.

The retrofit project will take place in 2019.

“The deliveries are good examples of Valmet’s capability to create a tailor-made concept to customer. Thanks to our solution, the scrubber systems can be installed to a single-island container vessel without losing any cargo capacity,” said Shijie Wang, a Senior Sales Manager in Valmet’s Marine Scrubber Systems division.

“Seamless co-operation within Valmet and with our global supply network made very short delivery times possible,” Wang added.

The order follows the firm’s announcement in March it is supplying scrubbers to what is set to be seven of the world’s biggest box ships.