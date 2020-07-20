Holland America Sells 4 Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vancouver: Cruise Season Cancelled. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Holland America Line says it has sold four of its vessels to undisclosed buyers.

Amsterdam, Maasdam, Rotterdam and Veendam are leaving the cruise line in pairs, the firm said, with the S-Class Maasdam and Veendam transferring to one company in August 2020, while the R-Class Amsterdam and Rotterdam will transfer to a separate company in fall 2020.

The sale comes at a difficult time for the cruise industry as a whole as it battles with restrictions put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other measures taken by Seattle-based Holland America include the cancellation of all is 2020 cruises from the Port of Vancouver.

This follows a ban put in place by Canada preventing cruise ships carrying more than 100 people from operating in Canadian waters until at least October 31 - a move that has also had significant consequences for the local bunker supply market.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the sales was seen to have some positives.

Ian Robertson, CEO at the Canadian West Coast's Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, suggested it was an opportunity for Holland America to unload their older, less fuel-efficient tonnage.

"I do like to see these ships being moved on because they are older. They are less fuel-efficient,” Robertson told local news outlet CTV.

“It makes way for these newer, more fuel-efficient ships to come in to Victoria.”