Singapore, UAE to collaborate on Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ms Quah Ley Hoon. Image Credit: Ministry of Transport (Singapore)

Singapore will collaborate with the UAE on efforts to digitalize and decarbonisation the maritime industry, Chief Executive of of the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), Quah Ley Hoon has said.

"Singapore and the UAE enjoy very strong bilateral relations; we are both [maritime] hubs in different regions of the world and it is our role to ensure that whatever ships that cross in Singapore and the UAE, we are able to handle the different types of challenges, moving forward," she told Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of 7th Edition of Ports Authorities Roundtable (PAR 2022) in Abu Dhabi this week.

"It is important that the maritime industry further reduces emissions and works towards the IMO goals of 2050. We need to look at what's the future ship, what's the type of ship that we can cater for in future."

The handling of new fuels, including ammonia, hydrogen, and biofuels, were identified as being part of those decarbonization efforts.

Earlier this year Singapore launched the Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint 2050, with MPA's Chief Sustainability Officer, Er. Tham Wai Wah telling Ship & Bunker that Singapore's marine fuel stakeholders were ready to embrace the change that the transitions will bring.