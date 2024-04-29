Hoegh Autoliners Doubles Biofuel Bunker Use in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hoegh Autoliners chief executive Andreas Enger. Image Credit: Hoegh Autoliners

Hoegh Autoliners says it doubled its use of biofuel in 2023 compared to 2022 as part of ongoing efforts to boost its green credentials.

Writing in the company’s latest annual report, chief executive Andreas Enger said he wanted to “solidify our position as the preferred green PCTC carrier for our customers.”

The firm purchased 10,300 mt of B100 biofuel in 2023 which, in addition to the 303,000 mt of VLSFO and 44,000 mt of distillates purchased, meant biofuel represented a little under 3% of its total fuel mix.

The increase follows what it said was increased interest for biofuel from its customers.

“Höegh Autoliners’ vessels are now regularly powered by advanced biofuels,” the firm added.

“As we are expecting a continuous interest in biofuel going forward, we have partnered with the leading global provider of biofuels, VARO, for the supply of advanced biofuels for deep-sea transportation from Europe which is expected to continue during 2024.”

Still, the company does not believe its use of biofuel bunkers will be long-time.

“We acknowledge that biofuel is unlikely to become the long-term solution for decarbonising shipping, however we view it as an important transition fuel until the technology and infrastructure makes alternative fuels available,” it said.

To that end, the company in 2022 ordered 12 LNG-fuelled PCTCs suitable for retrofit to ammonia or methanol propulsion, and committed to green ammonia or green methanol taking up at least 5% of its bunker consumption by 2030.

Last year it signed a deal securing the supply of green ammonia.

“The first dual-fuel zero carbon ammonia Aurora Class vessel will be on the water in 2027,” Hoegh Autoliners said in its latest report.