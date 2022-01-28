Kawasaki Heavy Industries Delivers LPG-Powered Gas Carrier

The ship is the 65th LPG carrier built by Kawasaki. Image Credit: Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries has delivered an LPG carrier capable of using its own boil-off cargo as fuel.

The dual-fuelled 84,000 m3 Crystal Trinity was delivered to shipping company Kumiai Navigation on Wednesday, the company said in a statement on its website. The ship is the 65th LPG carrier built by Kawasaki.

LPG remains a niche choice as an alternative bunker fuel, but has seen increased interest over the past few years from some segments of the shipping industry. The delivery infrastructure for LPG bunkering is significantly less expensive than that needed for LNG.

"Kawasaki plans to develop and build more LPG-fueleld LPG carriers and other commercial vessels that meet environmental standards, as well as to develop and offer other eco-friendly marine technologies, to contribute to the establishment of a low-carbon/decarbonized society," the company said in the statement.

"These products include vessels for transporting liquefied hydrogen, considered to be the next-generation energy source."