ClearLynx Expands Online Bunker Tools

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ClearLynx inquiry management system. Image Credit: ClearLynx

ClearLynx has expanded its online offering for bunker industry participants with the release of its new Supplier Platform.

The new tools are designed to be an inquiry management system for suppliers to handle all of their inquiries, not just those from ClearLynx clients.

The features range from tools to manage inquiries and credit, to those managing claims and invoicing.

Tammi Ingannamorte, VP of Sales at ClearLynx, says the new platform follows demand from bunker buyers who are looking for an "instant digital connection" with their suppliers.

“Say goodbye to excel sheets and email templates!” she commented in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

"While the system is designed to work for everyone, not just those already using ClearLynx, if a buyer is on ClearLynx you will get instant notifications via our mobile app that you have a new inquiry and quote from there, no double entry. It is also built to integrate with your other systems."

Ingannamorte will be hosting a series of webinars on the new platform starting Thursday.

Interested parties can get more information here: https://www.clearlynx.com/supplier-platform