Hydrogen Makes Comeback as April Sees Strong Alt-Fuel Vessel Orders: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HMM’s newly launched methanol boxship bunkering green methanol at Shanghai, China. Image Credit: HMM

April marked another strong month for alternative-fuel vessel orders, with 49 ships added to the global orderbook, up from 25 in March.

Notably, the tally includes orders for two hydrogen-fuelled vessels from the cruise segment, marking the first such orders since June 2024, Kristian Hammer, product manager AFI and senior consultant at classification society DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Of the 49 alternative-fuel vessels ordered in April, 24 were for methanol, 20 for LNG, and three for LPG. The majority of methanol-fuelled vessel orders came from the container segment (14), followed by nine from the RoPax segment and one from the tanker segment.

Methanol-fuelled vessel orders have more than doubled from 12 in March, indicating growing confidence and interest in methanol as a marine fuel.

Meanwhile, LNG-fuelled vessel orders also increased from seven in March, although they remain significantly lower than the 33 ordered in February.

Two LNG-fuelled bunkering vessels were ordered in April, Hammer said.