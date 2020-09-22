World's First LNG-Powered Mega-Boxship Joins CMA CGM's Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM Jacques Saade. Image Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Group and LNG bunker advocates today chalked off another milestone for the alternative marine fuel as the 23,000 TEU capacity CMA CGM Jacques Saadé was officially added to the box carrier's fleet.

The vessel is the first of nine LNG-powered box ships that the French carrier ordered in 2017 and enters the global fleet as the world's largest LNG-powered containership.

She will operate on the French Asia Line and start her maiden voyage tomorrow, September 23.

The vessel will be refuelled by Total's purpose built 18,600 m3 capacity Gas Agility, the world's largest LNG bunker barge, as part of a 10-year 300,000 mt/year supply deal.

The recently named bunkering vessel will operate out of Rotterdam.

While debate over LNG's carbon impact remains ongoing, CGM CGM today took the opportunity to stress the green credentials of Jacques Saadé and LNG bunkers as a whole.

"The CMA CGM Jacques Saadé embodies our commitment to the planet," Rodolphe Saadé, CMA CGM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement today.

"While guaranteeing the safety of our crew, it preserves air quality and will be part of our fight against global warming. It significantly improves the environmental footprint of carried goods."

CMA CGM says its use of LNG results in a 99% reduction in sulfur dioxide and fine particle emissions, an 85% reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions, and up to 20% less CO2 compared to traditional oil bunkers.