BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Bunker Roles Open at Firms in Europe and US

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

After a fantastic couple of days at ARACON I am resuming my search for candidates to fill a number of positions:

A London-based Global Director to look after the entire bunkering operation of a physical Supply and Trading firm. For this role, extensive trading and management experience along with a considerable amount of gravitas is required.

A regional Bunker Trading Manager for London. For this position, some solid trading as well as some people management experience is preferred.

An experienced Bunker Trader with a transferable client list for a boutique bunker trading firm in London

An LNG Sales Manager for Germany, as detailed in a previous post

Two experienced Bunker Traders, with a portfolios, one for the US and one for the Greek offices of an ambitious trading and shipping company

