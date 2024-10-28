BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Bunker Roles Open at Firms in Europe and US

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Monday October 28, 2024

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

After a fantastic couple of days at ARACON I am resuming my search for candidates to fill a number of positions:

  • A London-based Global Director to look after the entire bunkering operation of a physical Supply and Trading firm. For this role, extensive trading and management experience along with a considerable amount of gravitas is required.
  • A regional Bunker Trading Manager for London. For this position, some solid trading as well as some people management experience is preferred.
  • An experienced Bunker Trader with a transferable client list for a boutique bunker trading firm in London
  • An LNG Sales Manager for Germany, as detailed in a previous post
  • Two experienced Bunker Traders, with a portfolios, one for the US and one for the Greek offices of an ambitious trading and shipping company

No need to tell you that all discussions will be conducted in confidence. Discretion, along with a truly personal service is assured.

Interested?

Please email me on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com clearly stating which role you are interested in.

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

