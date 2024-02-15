Scorpio Tankers' Entire Fleet to Use FOWE Emulsion Bunker Fuel Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dean Mihalic, Chief Executive Officer at FOWE. Image Credit: FOWE

Major tanker owner Scorpio Tankers Inc. (Scorpio) has entered into an agreement with Monaco-based FOWE Eco Solutions (FOWE) to install its emulsion bunker fuel system across Scorpio's entire fleet of 100+ vessels.

Under the agreement, FOWE's Cavitech device will be installed on all Scorpio vessels allowing them to produce emulsified bunkers on board.

Scorpio plans for all its vessels to be operating with FOWE's emulsion bunker fuel technology by the end of 2024.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Scorpio has been testing the technology since 2022 and at the end of 2022 indicated it resulted in bunker fuel savings of up to 10%.

Since December 2022 Scorpio has been continuously operating two of its vessels with 12% water emulsion bunkers.

Alongside today's announcement, FOWE said recent tests conducted at an Alfa Laval test facility showed a 15% water / fuel emulsion showed potential average fuel consumption savings of up to 6% when used in a boiler.

Further, a 12% water content emulsion used in a MAN 9L28/32 four stroke diesel engine showed bunker savings of 8.7% at a 50% load and 6% at a 100% load; NOx emissions were reduced 1.6% and 8.0% at 50% and 100% load respectively.

"We are delighted that our technology is contributing to Scorpio's sustainability strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across their operations" said Dean Mihalic, CEO, FOWE.