New Credit Manager at Island Oil

Kieran Michael Brown. Image Credit: Island Oil / Kieran Michael Brown

Island Oil (Holdings) Limited has announced the appointment of Kieran Michael Brown as Credit Manager.

The former Bunkers International man was most recently at Bomin.

"Kieran Michael C. Brown has more than 15 years of experience as a Credit Manager and with areas of expertise in Counterparty Risk, Credit Management & Due Diligence, Market Strategic & Competitive Intelligence, Shipping & Commodities, and Compliance & Insurance," Island Oil said in its emailed announcement.

Brown is the second hire for the firm in recent months, having added Chee Yong (Ryan) Tan to its Singapore team in September.