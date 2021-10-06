Dan-Bunkering Reorganises Management Roles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Claus Bulch Klausen was appointed CEO of Dan-Bunkering in May. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has given new job titles to two of its key executives, reflecting changes in how the company is managed.

Morten Eggert Troen has been appointed the firm's chief operating officer and Mikkel Søholm Vestergaard chief commercial officer, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday. Both previously served as senior vice presidents.

"Dan-Bunkering has moved from a regionally defined leadership role to management driven by the exact competencies and unique knowledge of its Senior Vice Presidents Morten Eggert Troen and Mikkel Søholm Vestergaard," Claus Bulch Klausen, CEO of Dan-Bunkering, said in emailed comments.

Troen had previously been managing the Asian, Middle Eastern and Australian markets for Dan-Bunkering, while Vestergaard had been overseeing Europe and the US.

"Introducing competence-driven leadership ensures an internally less regionally defined leadership while keeping the management and skills in place," Klausen said.

"This will add more value to the day-to-day business while we at the same time focus on implementing our strategy."

Klausen took on the role of CEO in May after an interregnum of more than three years since former CEO Christoffer Berg Lassen stepped down from the role to move to parent company Bunker Holding. During that period the company went without a CEO, with Klausen as head of operations, Ulrik Siversparre Bodholdt as chief financial officer and Vestergaard and Troen as senior vice presidents.