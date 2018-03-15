Spain Moves Ahead on LNG with Largest Bunker Operation

Cartagena, Spain (file image/pixabay)

A Canadian hybrid fuel ship, Mia Desgagnes, has stemmed liquified natural gas (LNG) in the Spanish Mediterranean port of Cartagena.

The ship received 425 cubic metres of LNG by truck, according to Spanish energy company Respol which supplied the fuel.

"This amount represents the largest bunkering operation to date, both for Spain and Repsol," Respol said in a statement.

The company is not new to LNG bunkering as it has supplied LNG to ten different LNG-fuelled vessels at several Spanish ports.

Last year it made the first LNG terminal-to-ship bunker supply in Europe from a regasification terminal and the first cooldown and supply for a LNG-fuelled vessel at Gijón.