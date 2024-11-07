IBIA CONVENTION: Bunker Holding Sees 25% of All Global Bunker Enquiries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demant spoke on a panel session at the IBIA Annual Convention 2024 in Athens on Wednesday. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Bunker Holding, the world's largest marine fuels firm, now sees as much as a quarter of all enquiries for bunker fuel at ports around the world.

The company is the world's top marine fuel seller with about 25 million mt of sales last year, according to Ship & Bunker's Top Ten Bunker Companies for 2024 report.

"We are seeing approximately 20-25% of all bunker enquiries worldwide," Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demant told Ship & Bunker at the IBIA Annual Convention 2024 in Athens on Wednesday.

The firm has an operating presence in more than 150 countries around the world and can sell fuel at almost 1,800 ports.

Bunker Holding also now has biofuel availability at about 120 ports around the world, Demant added.

Earlier this year the company launched a new LNG bunkering physical supply unit.