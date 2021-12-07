Thun Empower Takes on First LNG Stem

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was the company's 407th ship-to-ship LNG bunker operation this year. Image Credit: Gasum

Thun Tankers' new ship the Thun Empower has taken on its first stem of LNG bunker fuel.

Gas supplier Gasum recently supplied the vessel with its first LNG at Gothenburg, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The delivery was the company's 407th ship-to-ship LNG bunker operation this year.

"Thanks to the skilled crew onboard our bunker vessel, we experienced yet another safe and smooth delivery," Jacob Granqvist, vice president of maritime at Gasum, said in the statement.

The 7,999 DWT Thun Empower is the last in a series of four gas-powered tankers built for Thun Tankers by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit in the Netherlands. The ship was delivered last month.