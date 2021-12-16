Dan-Bunkering Has Two Weeks to Make Court Appeal Decision

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A decision on the appeal will emerge before the end of the year. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Dan-Bunkering has two weeks from the day of the verdict in its EU sanctions case to decide whether to appeal the decision.

Dan-Bunkering, its parent company Bunker Holding and CEO Keld Demant were found guilty of EU sanctions breaches at a Danish court on Tuesday. The case related to 33 jet fuel deals with Russian counterparties in 2015-2017 where the oil allegedly ended up in Syria.

They now have until just before the end of the year to decide whether to appeal the decision at a higher court, a spokesman for Dan-Bunkering told Ship & Bunker this week.

"The court has given the parties the standard 14 days from today to decide whether to appeal the verdict or not," the representative said on Tuesday.

"We will communicate when the decision has been made."