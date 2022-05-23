Green Corridor Mooted for Cruise Ships in Pacific NW

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruising ships: green corridors. File Image / Pixabay.

Ports along the US Pacific Northwest coast that are cruise ship destinations have floated the idea of forming a 'green corridor' where cruise ships plying the coastal waters of British Columbia and Alaska would look to operating without recourse to fossil fuels.

If it were to materialise, such a corridor would require coordinated, long-range planning to deliver the right type of fuel for the job as well as sufficient shore-side support at particpating ports, according to regional news provider the Seattle Times.

Ports and other entities that have expressed an interest in the idea include the city of Juneau, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean Group and the Cruise Lines International Association.