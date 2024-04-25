BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday April 25, 2024

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with a commercial mindset and strong people skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Drive sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit
  • Lead customer meetings
  • Advise the customers based on technical and business insights placing you as a valued
  • Growth through new business and optimizing existing large accounts
  • Plan and execute customer meetings
  • Develop and refine sales tactics and strategies
  • Gain knowledge within the industry

For more information, click here.

