BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a commercial mindset and strong people skills. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with a commercial mindset and strong people skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Drive sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit

Lead customer meetings

Advise the customers based on technical and business insights placing you as a valued

Growth through new business and optimizing existing large accounts

Plan and execute customer meetings

Develop and refine sales tactics and strategies

Gain knowledge within the industry

