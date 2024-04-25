Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Miami
Thursday April 25, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a commercial mindset and strong people skills. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Global hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Miami.
The company is looking for candidates with a commercial mindset and strong people skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Drive sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit
- Lead customer meetings
- Advise the customers based on technical and business insights placing you as a valued
- Growth through new business and optimizing existing large accounts
- Plan and execute customer meetings
- Develop and refine sales tactics and strategies
- Gain knowledge within the industry
