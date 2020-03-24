Run Rates cut at Exxon Refineries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gasoline: falling demand. File image/Pixabay.

In line with the dialing down of economic activity, Exxon's Beaumont refinery has cut its process rate by a fifth.

The company has cited weak demand for gasoline and other products from the 369,000 barrels a day (b/d) plant as the reason behind the reduction, according to business news provider Bloomberg.

A cut in production of a similar order is also in the pipeline for the firm's 502,500 b/d Baton Rouge plant, the report said.

The US refining sector has already started to cut staff in response to weakening demand.