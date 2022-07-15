BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One USA Seeks Barge/Vessel Scheduler in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker One's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One USA is seeking to hire a barge and vessel scheduler in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with a US work visa or residency and the ability to hit the ground running with no ramp-up for training, a representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

The representative listed the following additional skills candidates will need:

In depth knowledge of barge and vessel cargo operations

Working knowledge of USGC and Caribbean fuel oil and distillate markets

Excellent planning skills to manage equipment in multiple ports along with multiple barges and vessels

In depth knowledge of fuel oil and distillate testing, barge and vessel inventory management and reporting

Working knowledge of demurrage calculations and contract management

The company is also seeking to hire an operations representative in Houston.

Candidates should send their resume to Keith Richardson on kric@bunkerone.com.