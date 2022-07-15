BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One USA Seeks Barge/Vessel Scheduler in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 15, 2022

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One USA is seeking to hire a barge and vessel scheduler in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with a US work visa or residency and the ability to hit the ground running with no ramp-up for training, a representative told Ship & Bunker this week.

The representative listed the following additional skills candidates will need:

  • In depth knowledge of barge and vessel cargo operations
  • Working knowledge of USGC and Caribbean fuel oil and distillate markets
  • Excellent planning skills to manage equipment in multiple ports along with multiple barges and vessels
  • In depth knowledge of fuel oil and distillate testing, barge and vessel inventory management and reporting
  • Working knowledge of demurrage calculations and contract management

The company is also seeking to hire an operations representative in Houston.

Candidates should send their resume to Keith Richardson on kric@bunkerone.com.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com