Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One USA Seeks Barge/Vessel Scheduler in Houston
Friday July 15, 2022
The role is based in Bunker One's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker One
Marine fuel supplier Bunker One USA is seeking to hire a barge and vessel scheduler in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with a US work visa or residency and the ability to hit the ground running with no ramp-up for training, a representative told Ship & Bunker this week.
The representative listed the following additional skills candidates will need:
- In depth knowledge of barge and vessel cargo operations
- Working knowledge of USGC and Caribbean fuel oil and distillate markets
- Excellent planning skills to manage equipment in multiple ports along with multiple barges and vessels
- In depth knowledge of fuel oil and distillate testing, barge and vessel inventory management and reporting
- Working knowledge of demurrage calculations and contract management
The company is also seeking to hire an operations representative in Houston.
Candidates should send their resume to Keith Richardson on kric@bunkerone.com.