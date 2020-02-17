Terpel Highlights Sustainability Credentials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SAM Sustainability Yearbook. Image Credit: RobecoSAM / S&P Global

Terpel has highlighted its sustainability credentials after featuring for a fourth consecutive year in the SAM Sustainability Yearbook.

Terpel was ranked number 13 among the 107 evaluated in the retail sector.

The firm additionally received SAM's 'Industry Mover' award.

"We congratulate the Terpel Organization for its Industry Mover award in the 2020 Sustainability Yearbook, which presents the best companies among industry peers and in terms of social, environmental and financially material metrics," said Manjit Jus, Global Head ESG Research and Data at S&P Global, who acquired the ESG Ratings Business from RobecoSAM earlier this year.

"The corporate sustainability assessment raises the standards, and the Yearbook remains a highly credible source of corporate sustainability ideas."

In all the report assesses the sustainability practices of 4,710 companies.