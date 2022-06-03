Minerva Bunkering Hires General Manager in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Minerva Bunkering has hired a new general manager in Panama.

Christoffer Pedersen has joined the firm in Panama City as general manager of its Panama unit as of this week, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Pedersen has worked in a variety of roles across the bunker industry over the past two decades, including serving at OW Bunker, Glander International Bunkering, Endofa and Triton Energy. He was most recently in a business development role for oil product marketing firm Enermar.

Minerva took over Spanish energy company Cepsa's bunker business in Panama in late 2019 to expand its footprint in the region.