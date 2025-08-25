SWITCH Maritime Secures $2 Million for New York Hydrogen-Fuel Cell Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SWITCH Maritime's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered ferry, Sea Change, was launched last year. Image Credit: SWITCH Maritime

US-based SWITCH Maritime has received $2 million in funding from the New York State Department to develop and demonstrate New York's first hydrogen-fuel cell-powered ferry.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced that five hydrogen projects had been awarded more than $11 million in total, with SWITCH Maritime among the recipients.

The projects were selected through the Advanced Fuels and Thermal Energy Research Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

"SWITCH aims to provide municipal ferry operators with viable zero-emission options to replace their ageing, diesel-powered vessels," Pace Ralli, CEO of SWITCH Maritime, said.

"Funding from NYSERDA's Clean Hydrogen Innovation Program accelerates SWITCH's ability to demonstrate a hydrogen-powered 150-passenger ferry for NYC waterways, without sacrificing operational performance."

SWITCH Maritime has already delivered a hydrogen-fuelled ferry in San Francisco. The 75-passenger vessel is equipped with two 300-kW electric motors and can store 240 kg of hydrogen.