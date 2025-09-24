Galveston LNG Bunker Port Selects Contractor to Build LNG Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility is set to open in 2028 as the first dedicated LNG bunker terminal on the US Gulf Coast. Image Credit: GLBP

Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) has appointed NV5 LNG Engineering Services to construct its LNG terminal at Shoal Point in Texas, US.

Designed with an initial capacity of 360,000 gallons/day (200,000 mt/year), the facility will meet growing LNG bunkering demand across the Houston-Galveston region, GLBP said in a press release on Tuesday.

Scheduled to start operations in 2028, it is set to become the first dedicated LNG liquefaction facility for marine fuel on the US Gulf Coast.

Situated on the Texas City Ship Channel within the Texas City industrial area, the terminal will supply conventional LNG, renewable LNG, and e-LNG by barge to the expanding fleet of LNG-powered vessels.

“The new LNG marine fuels terminal aligns with our long-term vision of transitional and sustainable clean fuel growth,” Shaun Davison, CDO for GLBP, said.