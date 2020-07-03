Fuel Oil Spill Reported in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Panama has declined recently. File Image / Pixabay

A fuel oil spill has been reported in Panama, according to local media.

Local media said the barge Sea Lion has spilled an unconfirmed quantity of fuel oil at the port of Rodman at the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal.

The spill is reported to have happened at about 2 AM local time on Tuesday.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has yet to comment officially on the matter.

Bunker demand in Panama dropped to the lowest level since September in May, according to AMP data released last month.

Total sales slipped to 393,316 mt in May, down by 5.1% from the same month a year earlier and by 5.3% from April's level.