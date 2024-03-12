The Bunker Firm Hires Ex-WFS Executive to Run New US Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bergendorff was previously director of marketing, global marine and government solutions at World Fuel Services. Image Credit: Michael Bergendorff / LinkedIn

Marine fuels company The Bunker Firm is expanding to cover the Americas and APAC markets from a new office in the US.

The company has hired Michael Bergendorff to run the new office in Red Bank, New Jersey as partner and Americas managing director, Bergendorff told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The new office will focus on the Americas and APAC markets.

Bergendorff was previously director of marketing, global marine and government solutions at World Fuel Services, where he worked from 2014 to last year.

"After a year-long hiatus, I am thrilled to rejoin the industry and be part of The Bunker Firm's expansion into new territories," Bergendorff said in an emailed statement.

"Our established supply capabilities in Africa and the Middle East position us to seamlessly extend our services to the Americas and APAC, meeting the evolving needs of our global clientele."