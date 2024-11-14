US Port Worker Union Talks Break Down Over Automation: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of New York would be the largest facility shut down by any potential strike. File Image / Pixabay

Discussions between US port worker unions and employers have reportedly broken down over the issue of automation.

Strikes at US East and Gulf Coast ports originally slated for October have been put off until a mid-January deadline to allow for further talks.

But now disagreements over the use of semi-automated cranes are holding up any agreement, US news provider CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing comments from employer group the United States Maritime Alliance.

The International Longshoremen's Association has taken a firm position on the issue in recent comments, saying new contract language should clearly state that 'no automation means no automation'.

"While we had positive progress on a number of issues, we were unable to make significant progress on our discussions that focused on a range of technology issues," the USMX was cited as saying.

"Unfortunately, the ILA is insisting on an agreement that would move our industry backward by restricting future use of technology that has existed in some of our ports for nearly two decades ­– making it impossible to evolve to meet the nation's future supply chain demands."