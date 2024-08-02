Crowley Takes Delivery of Largest LNG Bunker Barge in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell has singed a deal to operate the barge, which will be deployed at the Port of Savannah after final commissioning later this month. Image Credit: Crowley

Logistics and shipping firm Crowley has taken delivery of the largest LNG bunker barge in the US.

The firm took delivery of the 12,000 m3 Progress from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin earlier this week, the company said in a statement on its website.

Global energy producer Shell has singed a deal to operate the barge, which will be deployed at the Port of Savannah after final commissioning later this month.

"The Progress LNG bunker barge sets a new standard for quality and capability to serve the energy needs of the shipping industry," James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping, said in the statement.

"LNG offers a safe and reliable solution for ocean carriers that advances the transition to lower emissions.

"We congratulate the people whose dedication and hard work in designing and building this world-class vessel allowed us to reach this milestone for the U.S. industry and our customers."