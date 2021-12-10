Pacific Northwest Ports Set Out Maritime Emissions Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Seattle plans to install short power infrastructure at all cruise ship berths. Image Credit: Port of Seattle

A group of port authorities in the Pacific Northwest has set out plans to eliminate maritime greenhouse gas emissions.

The ports of Seattle, Tacoma and the combined container operations of the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) have set a joint emissions reduction implementation plan, the Port of Seattle said in a statement on its website this week.

Seattle plans to install short power infrastructure at all cruise ship berths and achieve a 100% connection rate for home port cruise ship calls, according to the statement. Tacoma intents to shift its fleet to electric or hybrid electric vessels.

The NWSA plans to roll out more shore power connections at container terminals and deploy a hybrid or zero-emission tug within its waters.

"Each of our ports plans were developed in close collaboration with government, industry, and community stakeholders whose engagement strengthened and increased the viability of the ports' commitments." Fred Felleman, president of the Port of Seattle Commission, said in the statement.

"We are starting today so that we can meet our carbon reduction commitments for decades to come and will continue to seek state, federal, and private resources to increase our competitiveness as a green gateway."