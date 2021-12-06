Vancouver Bunker Supply to Improve as Trans Mountain Pipeline Restarts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Severe weather conditions caused the pipeline to be shut. Image Credit: Trans Mountain Corp

Bunker supply in Vancouver may start to improve this week after Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline was restarted over the weekend following a storm-related outage.

The pipeline was restarted on Sunday, Trans Mountain Corp said in a statement on its website. The pipeline was shut three weeks ago following a major storm in the region, limiting bunker supply in Vancouver.

"Trans Mountain will monitor the line on the ground, by air and through our technology systems operated by our control centre," the company said in the statement.

"The restart comes following the completion of all necessary assessments, repairs, and construction of protective earthworks needed for the pipeline to be returned to service.

"Over the coming weeks Trans Mountain will continue with additional emergency work."

The company had earlier said it would restart the pipeline at a reduced capacity initially.