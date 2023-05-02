World Fuel Services Hires Senior Marine Sales Executive in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daniel Bent previously worked for John W Stone. File Image / Pixabay

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services has hired a new senior sales executive for its marine business in the US.

Daniel Bent has joined the company as senior sales executive in New Jersey as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Bent had previously served various roles in a 29-year career with John W Stone from 1994 to last month.

"After many years on the physical supply side, I have accepted a position with World Fuel Services as senior sales executive," he said on LinkedIn.

"I am looking forward to working with one of the most respected bunker broker and trading team in the industry.

"Although my new role will be a bit different, the end goal will remain the same; providing vessel owners and charterers with the best quality fuel, service and price."