New US Supplier Ankora Fuels Completes First Bunker Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered MGO by barge to a bulk carrier at Port Newark in New Jersey on July 3. Image Credit: Ankora Fuels

New US marine fuel supplier Ankora Fuels has completed its first bunker operation.

The firm delivered MGO by barge to a bulk carrier at Port Newark in New Jersey on July 3, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

"This achievement marks a significant milestone for our team and showcases our commitment to reliable service in the bunkering industry," the company said.

"Thank you to the dedicated barge crew whose expertise and professionalism made this achievement possible.

"We are also deeply grateful to our first customer for placing their trust in Ankora."

Ankora Fuels will initially focus on MGO and ULSMGO deliveries by barge and truck in the Port of New York and New Jersey, co-founder John Barbarise III told Ship & Bunker in June. The company is based in Deal, New Jersey.

The company has exclusively time-charted a barge in New York Harbor dedicated solely to MGO and ULSMGO service with the ability to pump up to 300 mt/hour.