ABS Approves First US Liquefied CO2 Barge Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approval supports the growing demand for maritime transportation of CO2. Image Credit: ABS

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted approval in principle (AIP) for a first-of-its-kind liquefied CO2 barge design, set to support carbon capture projects in the US.

The AIP was awarded to Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), ABS said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The articulated tug and barge (ATB) unit will feature type-C tanks capable of transporting up to 20,000 mt of liquefied CO2.

The design was reviewed under ABS's latest standards for the construction and classification of liquefied gas tank barges.

This also marks a significant step forward in enabling maritime transport solutions for captured carbon as part of broader decarbonisation efforts.

"The safe transportation of CO2 plays a vital role in the carbon value chain, and ABS is proud to use our expertise as the world's leading classification society for gas carriers to support this milestone project for U.S. operations," Gareth Burton, senior vice president at ABS, said.