IMO2020: Jamaica to Host Second IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference

Following on from its enormous success in 2018, the Maritime Authority of Jamaica will once again host the upcoming IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC) – The Caribbean Journey to 2020 Compliance - which takes place from September 10-13, 2019 at the Iberostar Grande / Suites Hotel, Montego Bay, Jamaica.

ICBC is presented in partnership with Ship & Bunker.

"Positioned at a key point on the global IMO 2020 timeline when the majority of vessels will have just begun their transition to 0.50% bunker fuels, ICBC will be one of the first events where delegates can benefit from real world experience of the reality of IMO 2020," says Sofia Konstantopoulou, Global Head, Marketing & Events at The International Bunker Industry Association

"ICBC features an ambitious programme that will focus on the Caribbean and related bunkers markets including USGC, Panama, and beyond. It will also incorporate the IBIA Bunker Training Course."

The event is proud to welcome back leading Jamaica-based bunker supplier West Indies Petroleum as the event's Platinum sponsor.

"After what we witnessed for ICBC 2018, the importance of this event for the local and wider regional market is clear," said WIP director, Tarik Felix.

"Knowledge and eduction are needed to help bring the whole industry together to better meet the challenges of IMO2020 and beyond, which is why we are delighted to take the leading role once again to support these efforts."

The programme will feature IBIA's Bunkering Training Course that will conducted by renowned Course Director, Nigel Draffin – Author of 12 books on Bunkering and IBIA board member.

"The inaugural ICBC in 2018 was a hugely successful event, and we are delighted to partner once again with IBIA and Maritime Authority of Jamaica to bring this conference back to Jamaica for 2019," says Martyn Lasek, Editor, Ship & Bunker.

For full details of the event, including information on speaking, sponsoring, or registering as a delegate, please visit: https://shipandbunker.com/events/icbc