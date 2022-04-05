Port Houston Sets 2050 Net Zero GHG Emission Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority plans to set up green shipping corridors and make green marine fuels available to ships calling at Houston. File Image / Pixabay

The port authority in Houston has set a goal of 2050 to achieve net zero GHG emissions.

The port will target lower emissions by upgrading technology, improving infrastructure and equipment and making use of alternative fuels and clean energy sources, Port Houston said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The port authority plans to set up green shipping corridors and make green marine fuels available to ships calling at Houston.

"Our goal is ambitious, but we must be practical in how we achieve it," Roger Guenther, executive director at Port Houston, said in the statement.

"The choices we make will be good for the environment and also good for the economy and the millions of people who rely on the Houston Ship Channel and Port Houston for their jobs.

"As with most ambitious goals, we cannot do it alone. Collaboration and partnership will be keys to our success."