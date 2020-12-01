BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Panama has been relatively strong this year. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to add another trader to its Panama office, the company said Monday.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English, preferably with some experience in the shipping or oil industries, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination

Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in Americas

The deadline for applications is December 31. For further details, click here.