Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama
Tuesday December 1, 2020
Bunker demand in Panama has been relatively strong this year. File Image / Pixabay
Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to add another trader to its Panama office, the company said Monday.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English, preferably with some experience in the shipping or oil industries, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn.
The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination
- Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
- Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in Americas
The deadline for applications is December 31. For further details, click here.